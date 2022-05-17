Submit Photos/Videos
PGA shaping up as much different from previous 4 in Tulsa

FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean...
FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Southern Hills proudly displays the slogan for this PGA Championship as “First to Five.”

No course has hosted the PGA as many times. And it’s surely going to be different from the other four. Tiger Woods is playing and defending champion Phil Mickelson is not. Nobody would have guessed that a year ago. Woods played the back nine on Monday during the first official day of practice. Even for some of the Oklahoma players, Southern Hills might seem new.

The course has gone through a restoration that makes it play differently from the last PGA in 2007.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

