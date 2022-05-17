Submit Photos/Videos
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ‘22: Capsule look at Southern Hills majors

Masters champion Tiger Woods walks to the No.1 green during the third round of the Masters at...
Masters champion Tiger Woods walks to the No.1 green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 9, 2022.(Hunter Martin | Hunter Martin/Augusta National)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is among the golf courses with a history of hosting the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship.

Next up is the fifth time the Perry Maxwell design hosts the PGA. Tiger Woods is likely to play. He won his 13th major there in 2007, the last time the PGA Championship was held at Southern Hills. It also has hosted three U.S. Opens. Woods is the only major champion at Southern Hills who finished with a par on the tough, uphill closing hole.

Five of seven major champions at Southern Hills are in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

