Peralta dominates for 7 innings, Brewers 2-hit Braves 1-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta dominated over seven innings, Hunter Renfroe scored on a wild pitch and the Milwaukee Brewers two-hit the Atlanta Braves 1-0.

Peralta gave up two hits and a walk while striking out 10 and retiring his final 11 batters. It was the sixth time in Peralta’s career that he struck out 10 or more batters. He recorded his 500th career strikeout in the seventh when he retired Marcell Ozuna on a called third strike. The Brewers improved to 11-4 at home, the best mark in the National League.

