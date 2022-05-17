Submit Photos/Videos
Peralta dominates for 7 innings, Brewers 2-hit Braves 1-0

FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth...
FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta dominated over seven innings, Hunter Renfroe scored on a wild pitch and the Milwaukee Brewers two-hit the Atlanta Braves 1-0.

Peralta gave up two hits and a walk while striking out 10 and retiring his final 11 batters. It was the sixth time in Peralta’s career that he struck out 10 or more batters. He recorded his 500th career strikeout in the seventh when he retired Marcell Ozuna on a called third strike. The Brewers improved to 11-4 at home, the best mark in the National League.

