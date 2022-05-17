Submit Photos/Videos
One victim hit in shooting on Carrington Court

Shooting
Shooting(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in Augusta.

Deputies said the shooting was reported at 9:35 a.m. in the 3700 block of Carrington Court.

There was one victim, but we don’t know that person’s condition.

Deputies and crime investigators were on the scene.

Check back for more as we update this story. We have a crew on the way.

