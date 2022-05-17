Nonprofit salutes slain Cayce police officer, Monetta firefighter

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Nonprofit Point 27 recently honored fallen Cayce police officer and Monetta volunteer firefighter Andrew Barr, who was fatally shot in the line of duty April 24 while responding to a domestic disturbance.

To honor Barr, Point 27 sent gifts of scripture-inscribed Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog-tag necklaces to the Cayce Police Department for his partner and the officers serving closely with him. The nonprofit also sent scripture-inscribed Folded Flag necklaces for his parents.

Point 27 tokens to honor fallen law enforcement officers. (Contributed)

Based in Atlanta, Point 27 is headed by retired Army Col. David Dodd.

“It is tragic that this officer and his family sacrificed so much,” Dodd said. “We salute his courageous and selfless commitment to service and sacrifice.”

In late 2018, Point 27 began honoring every fallen officer, their agencies and families. Since 2014, Point 27 has gifted more than 510,000 Shields of Strength to members of the military, more than 220,000 to law enforcement officers, and 29,000 Folded Flag pendant necklaces to bereaved families of fallen members of the military and law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.