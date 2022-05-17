Submit Photos/Videos
Local school district, hospitals plan hiring events

By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Richmond County School System

The Richmond County School System will host a career fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Augusta Marriott, No. 2 10th St. in Augusta.

During the career fair, hiring managers from schools and departments will conduct on-site interviews and hiring for select positions.

MORE | Price surge leaves Georgia with some of the cheapest gas in U.S.

“Richmond County School System is an employer of choice in our community. The school system offers excellent benefits and a collaborative working environment that makes joining our team an attractive option for recent graduates and experienced professionals,” said Dr. Cecil Clark, the school district’s chief human resources officer. “We encourage energetic, highly motivated individuals who desire to make an impact in the lives of nearly 30,000 students to apply.”

To view the complete list of openings, visit https://www.rcboe.org/Page/10585.

Piedmont Healthcare

Piedmont Healthcare plans two local hiring and recruitment events next week:

  • Piedmont Augusta will hold one from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 25 in the Piedmont Augusta Heart & Vascular Institute lobby, 1350 Walton Way. The hospital is looking for personal care assistants, pharmacy technicians, student nurse PCAs and surgical technicians.
  • Piedmont McDuffie will hold an event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 26 in the main lobby of the hospital at 2460 Washington Road in Thomson. The hospital is looking for registered nurses, limited practical nurses, surgical technicians and certified nursing assistants.

Piedmont says it offers competitive compensation and benefits including flexible medical and dental plans, an employer-matched savings plan, long-term disability, accrued leave, life insurance and tuition reimbursement.

For more information about job openings at local Piedmont Healthcare facilities, call 706-774-5765 or visit universityhealth.org/careers.

