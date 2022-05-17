Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Johnny Cash water tower mural leaks from curious spot

The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.
The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.(KATV via CNN Newsource)
By KATV staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLAND, Ark, (KATV) – A water tower in Arkansas that features a mural of country music legend Johnny Cash is going viral after it was damaged by gunfire.

It’s not the vandalism, however, but where the shot landed that has people talking.

The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.

The water tower is reportedly still leaking as crews work to make repairs.

Officials in Kingsland, the birthplace of Cash, spent $300,000 just last year refurbishing the water tower.

Police have not yet made an arrest in the case or said why the mural was vandalized.

Copyright 2022 KATV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight erupts between spectator, athlete at local wrestling event
Brittanee Drexel
S.C. remains ID’d as teen who vanished in 2009; suspect charged
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
1 person dead after house fire in Beech Island
Buc-ee's has officially opened in Florence. It's the first location in the Palmetto State.
GRAND OPENING DAY: Buc-ee’s opens first S.C. location in Florence

Latest News

Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020 as traffic...
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020
Morning Mix
Check out the Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History golf tournament!
Morning Mix
Food pantry opens at Good Shepeard Baptist Church
Shooting
One victim hit in shooting on Carrington Court
Morning Mix
Fire alarm pauses work day at News 12!