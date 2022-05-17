Investigation slams care of local VA patient who died

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation found serious problems with the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s care of a patient who ultimately died.

The findings are outlined in a report from the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General that details the patient’s care as well as concerns about that care.

The patient underwent minimally invasive urologic surgery at the facility in fall 2020 and died 13 days later in the intensive care unit while suffering alcohol withdrawal and declining health.

The office said it was concerned about the quality of care in the months before surgery. The provider’s failures most likely contributed to the patient’s poor health going into the preoperative phase, the report says.

The report’s findings include:

Before surgery, the primary care staff failed to provide sufficient care coordination and treatment.

A provider failed to address the patient’s abnormal chest images and poor nutrition and failed to communicate test results to the patient as required.

A primary care nurse failed to respond to the patient’s request for assistance two days before surgery.

A barium swallow test was not scheduled.

The surgical team completed a preoperative assessment but failed to detect the patient’s overall poor health.

During the patient’s hospital stay after surgery, medical-surgical nurses did not consistently assess alcohol withdrawal symptoms or administer medications as required.

The office recommended that the Veterans Integrated Service Network director review the provider’s care of the patient.

In addition, recommendations to the facility director focused on access to same-day care, communication of test results and treatment plans, assigned surrogates, preoperative care, medical-surgical nurses’ patient care, staff education, nursing competencies for alcohol withdrawal assessments and treatment, medical-surgical unit nurses’ quality control oversight, and alcohol withdrawal treatment protocol.

All of those recommendations are open as of Tuesday.

What led up to the investigation?

In the year before surgery, the patient had multiple abnormal chest images and was prescribed four cycles of antibiotics. Despite two patient requests and a recommendation from a radiologist, the provider failed to consult a pulmonologist, the office found.

The provider stated that the treatment plan was to repeat CT scans, order a barium swallow and a bone density test, and prescribe cough syrup and antibiotics. The provider signed an order for a barium swallow test four months before surgery, but the test was not scheduled or completed. Facility staff were unable why. The provider did not order a bone density test.

The office found the provider failed to adequately address the patient’s poor nutritional status. The provider failed to document the patient’s weight loss, but addressed blood test abnormalities by repeating blood tests, offering dietary suggestions, instructing the patient to supplement with a sports drink and suggesting the patient go to the emergency department if symptoms worsened.

Three weeks before surgery, the provider received results for the patient’s third abnormal blood test. The provider failed to communicate results to the patient within seven days as required by policy. The provider mailed the results to the patient 13 days later, but failed to highlight the abnormalities or provide a plan of care. Facility leaders reported no concerns with the practice, and the provider passed ongoing professional practice evaluations through May 2020.

The office said that two days before surgery, a nurse responded to a message from the patient, who complained of being weak and not able to keep “anything down.” The nurse did not alert a primary care provider, call the patient, schedule a same-day appointment or note the provider’s instructions to have the patient go the the emergency department if symptomatic. The nurse could not recall why these deficiencies occurred.

After the surgery, the office determined none of the patient’s five post-surgical nurses consistently assessed alcohol withdrawal symptoms or administered medications according to protocol and physician orders. The office found inadequate training or protocols to ensure safe and effective alcohol withdrawal nursing care in the medical-surgical unit.

The office also found the facility’s protocol made it possible for alcohol withdrawal treatment to end only 16 hours into a patient’s hospital admission, even though onset may begin one to five days after cessation or reduction in alcohol use.

The report also found issues with the placement of the patient in a raised-feet “Trendelburg” position, citing inadequate explanations of who asked that the patient be put in that position or for how long.

In addition, the medical-surgical unit nurse manager did not conduct periodic chart reviews of documentation to monitor the quality of nursing care, the report says.

Previous investigations at Charlie Norwood

July 2019: The office identified concerns with Charlie Norwood staff not feeling supported by leaders, an inefficient hiring process and inadequate communication of policies, among other administrative issues. The office made 27 recommendations, two of which remained open as of Sept. 2, 2021.

May 2020: The office outlined noncompliant practices and other issues that contributed to adverse patient events and clinical outcomes at Charlie Norwood. Due to the lack of consistent documentation, the office was unable to determine whether insufficient nurse staffing contributed to problems. The office identified concerns with compliance with Veterans Health Administration facility requirements related to nursing practices documentation, evaluation of the circumstances surrounding the respiratory care for a patient, processes for securing sitters and nurse staff assignment practices. The office made six recommendations, which were closed as of Sept. 2, 2021.

September 2020: The office found care deficiencies likely contributed to a patient’s death. The office identified other concerns related to documentation, mismanagement of the patient’s mental health needs, deficient Disruptive Behavior Committee processes and oversight, and facility leaders’ insufficient review and response to the patient’s death. The office made 18 recommendations, two of which remained open as of Sept. 2, 2021.

December 2020: The office identified deficiencies in care coordination between Charlie Norwood staff and telemedicine intensive care unit staff after general surgery residents were removed by a university affiliate. However, the office was unable to determine that the absence of surgery residents resulted in deaths, injuries or poor outcomes for patients identified in the complaint. The office found facility leaders were aware of the removal of the residents but did not take actions to mitigate potential issues. The office identified other concerns related to communication and coordination, on-call processes, medicine and surgery staff responsibilities, patient safety reporting training, quality review collaboration processes, orientation and competency training, and coordination of patient care reviews. The office made eight recommendations, which were closed as of Sept. 2, 2021.

