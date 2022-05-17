Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

How two local women are sending crosses of faith to those overseas

By Clare Allen
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the war still raging on, so are local efforts to get help to the people of Ukraine.

‘Have faith and pray.’ Words of encouragement Christina Shay sends to her friends in Ukraine through her creative artwork.

She hopes the crosses and other pieces will help bring some positivity to those suffering in the war.

“Slavi Ukraine means glory to Ukraine,” said Shay. “Just knowing you’re helping the civilians and the Army.”

MORE | South Carolina governor signs transgender sports legislation

Shay is an Augusta native with strong ties to the war in Ukraine.

“I have two friends fighting over there, and I have one friend in the states. She is from Mykolaiv, and her family is still there,” she said.

Shay and her friend Ana, whose childhood city was destroyed in the war, decided to make hand-knitted hats, painted crosses, and artwork to raise money to send to Ukraine.

MORE | Ukraine says mission at Mariupol steel mill is complete

“You have to be really strong because those people over there are tired. They’re strong. Anyone can say they’re strong until they’re not,” she said.

The donations will go straight to a volunteer group in Ukraine, providing families and Ukrainian soldiers with food, water, clothes, and sleeping bags.

“It just broke my heart seeing all those kids and families get displaced. War happens, but this is sort of to a whole another level of catastrophe that has happened,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Brittanee Drexel
S.C. remains ID’d as teen who vanished in 2009; suspect charged
Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight erupts between spectator, athlete at local wrestling event
Shooting in the 3700 block of Carrington Court.
One injured, one arrested after shooting on Carrington Court in Hephzibah
Sinkhole on Washington Road.
Crash, sinkhole shut down two parts of Washington Road

Latest News

How two local women are supporting those overseas
How two local women are supporting those overseas
Savannah River debris
Keeping the Savannah River clean is a community effort, leaders say
Keeping the Savannah River clean this summer
Keeping the Savannah River clean this summer
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center downtown
Federal report slams care of local VA patient who died