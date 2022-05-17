How two local women are sending crosses of faith to those overseas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the war still raging on, so are local efforts to get help to the people of Ukraine.

‘Have faith and pray.’ Words of encouragement Christina Shay sends to her friends in Ukraine through her creative artwork.

She hopes the crosses and other pieces will help bring some positivity to those suffering in the war.

“Slavi Ukraine means glory to Ukraine,” said Shay. “Just knowing you’re helping the civilians and the Army.”

Shay is an Augusta native with strong ties to the war in Ukraine.

“I have two friends fighting over there, and I have one friend in the states. She is from Mykolaiv, and her family is still there,” she said.

Shay and her friend Ana, whose childhood city was destroyed in the war, decided to make hand-knitted hats, painted crosses, and artwork to raise money to send to Ukraine.

“You have to be really strong because those people over there are tired. They’re strong. Anyone can say they’re strong until they’re not,” she said.

The donations will go straight to a volunteer group in Ukraine, providing families and Ukrainian soldiers with food, water, clothes, and sleeping bags.

“It just broke my heart seeing all those kids and families get displaced. War happens, but this is sort of to a whole another level of catastrophe that has happened,” she said.

