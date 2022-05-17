Ga. election officials dispute film’s claims of voter fraud

ATLANTA (AP) — The Republican head of Georgia’s state election board says a recently released film alleging ballots were illegally collected and dropped off during the 2020 presidential election falsely suggests there were tens of thousands of illegitimate votes in the state.

Still, State Election Board Chairman Matthew Mashburn said at a meeting Tuesday that the film’s claims would be carefully investigated.

The movie, called “2000 Mules,” paints an ominous picture suggesting Democrat-aligned ballot “mules” were supposedly paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in multiple states, including Georgia.

Election security experts say it is based on faulty assumptions and improper analysis.

