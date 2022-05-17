Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Ga. election officials dispute film’s claims of voter fraud

By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Republican head of Georgia’s state election board says a recently released film alleging ballots were illegally collected and dropped off during the 2020 presidential election falsely suggests there were tens of thousands of illegitimate votes in the state.

MORE | Tide shifts away from voting by mail in Georgia, elsewhere

Still, State Election Board Chairman Matthew Mashburn said at a meeting Tuesday that the film’s claims would be carefully investigated.

The movie, called “2000 Mules,” paints an ominous picture suggesting Democrat-aligned ballot “mules” were supposedly paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in multiple states, including Georgia.

Election security experts say it is based on faulty assumptions and improper analysis.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Brittanee Drexel
S.C. remains ID’d as teen who vanished in 2009; suspect charged
Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight erupts between spectator, athlete at local wrestling event
1 person found dead after Beech Island house catches fire
Shooting in the 3700 block of Carrington Court.
One victim injured in shooting on Carrington Court

Latest News

Gov. McMaster signs early voting bill into law, May 13, 2022.
South Carolina governor signs transgender sports legislation
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene testified during a reelection eligibility hearing Friday.
Georgia voters appeal decision on Rep. Greene’s eligibility
Early voting in Richmond County on May 2, 2022.
Tide shifts away from voting by mail in Georgia, elsewhere
Atlanta skyline
Atlanta will bid for 2024 Democratic nominating convention