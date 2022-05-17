Submit Photos/Videos
Free community shred day set at sheriff’s headquarters

Richmond County's Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A free community shred day is planned Wednesday at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

Members of the public can safeguard against identity theft by having old documents shredded, including old tax returns, credit card and bank statements, canceled or voided checks, medical records and pay stubs.

Please don’t bring three-ring binders, binder clips, checkbook covers, magazines, cardboard, batteries, plastics or CD/DVD cases.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 400 Walton Way.

