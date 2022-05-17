Submit Photos/Videos
Former Hollywood stuntman turned Thomasville acting teacher arrested for sex with a minor

Ryan Carr was arrested after TCSO investigated a complaint saying he had provided alcohol and drugs to a minor in order to coerce her into having sex with him, according to the sheriff’s office.(Thomas County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a former Hollywood actor and stuntman who taught at the Young Actors Conservatory in Thomasville on charges of sexual battery on a minor, rape and sexual assault.

Ryan Carr, 37, was arrested after a complaint saying Carr had provided alcohol and drugs to a minor in order to coerce her into having sex with him, according to the sheriff’s office. That victim was a student of his at the theater company, TCSO says.

The sheriff’s office also says Carr is accused of inappropriately touching another minor while he was working as a gymnastics coach at a local gym.

A TCSO spokesperson says the investigation lasted several weeks. The sheriff’s office did not disclose the exact ages of the victims; however, investigators say they were both under the age of 18.

Carr was booked into the Thomas County Jail and is being held without bond.

Carr moved to the Thomasville area in 2019, with a background working in Chicago and Los Angeles as an actor and stuntman in TV shows including Empire and Chicago P.D., and in films including Divergent and Hannah Montana: The Movie.

