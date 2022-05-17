Submit Photos/Videos
Falcons sign LB Nick Kwiatkoski, add WR Geronimo Allison

ATLANTA FALCONS LOGO
ATLANTA FALCONS LOGO(WGCL)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to a one-year contract.

Kwiatkoski has played in 77 career games with 34 starts in six seasons with the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders. He appeared in eight games for the Raiders in 2021, totaling 21 tackles with one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. The Falcons also added wide receiver Geronimo Allison to the roster. He had 89 receptions for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns in 49 games, including 14 starts, over five seasons with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

