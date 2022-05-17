Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Eric Clapton tests positive for COVID-19

Eric Clapton has postponed some concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.
Eric Clapton has postponed some concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.(Source: EPC Enterprises LLP via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Musician Eric Clapton is postponing some of his concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on Clapton’s official Facebook page, he tested positive after performing at London’s Royal Albert Hall earlier this month, and he’s been advised by his doctors to lay low to give himself time to recover and not spread the illness to those around him.

The famed guitarist has previously expressed skepticism about COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

According to Rolling Stone last year, Clapton called the side effects of his second COVID shot “disastrous” and said vaccine safety claims were being overstated due to “propaganda.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Brittanee Drexel
S.C. remains ID’d as teen who vanished in 2009; suspect charged
Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight erupts between spectator, athlete at local wrestling event
1 person found dead after Beech Island house catches fire
Shooting in the 3700 block of Carrington Court.
One victim injured in shooting on Carrington Court

Latest News

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center downtown
Federal report slams care of local VA patient who died
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Augusta Christian’s Blackwell commits to Georgia Southern
Augusta Christian’s Blackwell commits to Georgia Southern
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
Girlfriend: Dallas shooting suspect feared Asian Americans
Laney Walker development
City leaders give OK to build more affordable housing in Augusta