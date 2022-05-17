Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Heating up this week. Near record highs expected Wednesday through Friday.
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be clear into early Tuesday. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s by sunrise this morning. Winds will be light and variable.

Today will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Wednesday morning lows will drop to the mid to upper 50s. Winds will shift to a more southerly flow Wednesday through Friday bringing the hottest temperatures of the year. Wednesday afternoon highs will get to the mid and low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Things only get hotter Thursday with near record highs possible in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s Thursday with mostly sunny skies during the day.

Highs will top out in the mid-90s again Friday with no rain in the forecast. Our pattern finally breaks this weekend with our next approaching cold front. We will likely see afternoon thunderstorms each day this weekend ahead of the front and then see temperatures drop by Monday of next week. Keep it here for updates during the week.

