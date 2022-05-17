City leaders give OK to build more affordable housing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The plan is to build more homes in the Laney Walker neighborhood.

The new homes will be in addition to some affordable options already under construction.

The efforts in Laney Walker continue, but housing is a need county-wide. Now, new federal funding could be a way to bring more dollars elsewhere.

“We have 1100 acres located in the area. A good majority of it is blighted,” said Shanna Carkhum, development manager, Housing & Development.

For years now, houses have been popping up in Laney Walker.

“It’s really been a growing experience for myself to watch mixed-use development take place on what’s called the other side of the tracks,” she said.

Carkhum is the development manager for the project. The plan is to revitalize the area by creating affordable workforce housing.

It increases the area’s income enough to attract more people and more development.

The goal is 100 homes by the end of the year if funding allows.

“It’s very important right now, you know, we are in a classified food desert. Without the household incomes, there are no grocery stores,” she said.

Housing is a need outside of Laney Walker, too.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said: “Just even in our multifamily. We’re pricing people out of that.”

Augusta will receive $3.8 million in federal funding for housing thanks to Senators Ossoff and Warnock. Davis would like to see the money invested in one area, like the southside.

“These need to be targeted dollars that really expand a community of interest, where there have been underserved people for far too long.”

The money is separated into specific housing needs. Including building low to moderate-income housing, and helping those and the verge of homelessness. It’ll be up to the commission to decide how and where the money will be spent.

Davis says they’re still in the early stages of planning what to do with the money. But as soon as they figure it all out, we’ll bring you the updates.

Carkhum said: “Any dollar to help build more homes for the community is necessary.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.