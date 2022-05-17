Submit Photos/Videos
Caught on Camera: Woman escapes car before train crash in Duluth, police say

Duluth Police Department(CBS46)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) – A woman was able to escape her car moments before a train slammed into it late Friday night in Duluth.

Around 9:45 p.m., the Duluth Police Department responded to a crash at the railroad crossing on Duluth Highway near Buford Highway.

The driver who was unfamiliar with the area told police that she accidentally turned right onto the train tracks causing her car to get stuck. However, in a matter of seconds, she was able to escape her vehicle prior to the crash.

Luckily, no injuries were reported at this time.

As a reminder, the police department said, “If your car stalls or gets stuck on the railroad tracks, immediately call 911.”

