Augusta Christian’s Blackwell commits to Georgia Southern

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA pipeline to Georgia Southern continues, as Augusta Christian’s Zack Blackwell becomes the latest local player to sign with the Eagles.

Blackwell started his high school career at Greenbrier before making the jump to Augusta Christian his sophomore year. In just three years with the Lions, Blackwell rushed for more than 4,600 yards (2nd in school history) and scored 68 total touchdowns.

Blackwell was a two-way player at Augusta Christian, also playing linebacker on defense. He said that’s what he’ll play for coach Clay Helton in Statesboro.

Blackwell joins an Eagles roster with plenty of local talent. Derrick Canteen (Evans), AJ Brown (Harlem), Chase Pennington (Harlem), and Justin Meyers (Washington-Wilkes) are already in Statesboro.

Dalen Cobb (Washington-Wilkes) and Blackwell’s old buddy Brooks Pangle (Greenbrier) are among the other recruits in the 2022 class. Blackwell says Pangle may have helped recruit him a bit.

“Pangle’s my guy man. Pangle’s been my buddy since we were little kids,” Blackwell said. “He had some things to say about it, so I felt an obligation to listen to him.”

