Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Augusta Christian’s Blackwell commits to Georgia Southern

By Nick Proto
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA pipeline to Georgia Southern continues, as Augusta Christian’s Zack Blackwell becomes the latest local player to sign with the Eagles.

Blackwell started his high school career at Greenbrier before making the jump to Augusta Christian his sophomore year. In just three years with the Lions, Blackwell rushed for more than 4,600 yards (2nd in school history) and scored 68 total touchdowns.

Blackwell was a two-way player at Augusta Christian, also playing linebacker on defense. He said that’s what he’ll play for coach Clay Helton in Statesboro.

Blackwell joins an Eagles roster with plenty of local talent. Derrick Canteen (Evans), AJ Brown (Harlem), Chase Pennington (Harlem), and Justin Meyers (Washington-Wilkes) are already in Statesboro.

Dalen Cobb (Washington-Wilkes) and Blackwell’s old buddy Brooks Pangle (Greenbrier) are among the other recruits in the 2022 class. Blackwell says Pangle may have helped recruit him a bit.

“Pangle’s my guy man. Pangle’s been my buddy since we were little kids,” Blackwell said. “He had some things to say about it, so I felt an obligation to listen to him.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Brittanee Drexel
S.C. remains ID’d as teen who vanished in 2009; suspect charged
Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight erupts between spectator, athlete at local wrestling event
1 person found dead after Beech Island house catches fire
Shooting in the 3700 block of Carrington Court.
One victim injured in shooting on Carrington Court

Latest News

FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth...
Peralta dominates for 7 innings, Brewers 2-hit Braves 1-0
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) works against the Cincinnati Reds in the...
Braves lose power at supposedly haunted Milwaukee hotel
FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean...
PGA shaping up as much different from previous 4 in Tulsa
Central Florida head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson gestures during the first half of a...
Texas guard/forward Audrey Warren transfers to Georgia