What the Tech: App of the day- Six Pack in 30 Days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer’s almost here, and if you’re like a lot of people, you may not have gotten in the shape you’d like to be for swimsuit season.

There’s a smartphone app claiming it’s not too late to get a six-pack of abs. ‘Six Pack in 30 Days’ is the app of the day.

Thirty days isn’t much time, so how does this app think it can do what we can’t do on our own? The app offers workouts specifically designed to tighten the core.

After entering some basic information, the app creates a workout for your age, weight, and target.

Each exercise shows an animated 3D image of someone performing it while a coach gives instructions over music meant to get you moving.

Exercise plans are less than 15 minutes. Workout programs to perform at home on the floor and sitting in your desk chair at the office. You’ll need to monitor your calories, but all of the information can be shared with Apple and Google health apps to track progress.

The app is free for a limited number of exercises, and there are ads.

A pro subscription adds more features and exercises and removes the ads. It’s the highest-rated six-pack app in the app stores.

Does it work? It should if you do the work and cut calories, but a six-pack in 30 days is ambitious.

