S.C. remains ID’d as teen who vanished in 2009; suspect charged

By Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced that human remains found in the county last week are those of a teenager who disappeared over a decade ago.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said that Brittanee Drexel’s remains were found on May 7 after evidence led them to a possible site.

MORE | Defendant booked into jail after conviction on toddler death

Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach when she was 17.

Weaver also announced that Raymond Moody has been arrested in connection to Drexel’s death.

Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared over a decade ago while visiting Myrtle Beach.((Source: Drexel Family/Georgetown County Detention Center))

Moody is charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which Weaver added, all occurred on April 25, 2009, which is the date that Drexel was last seen. He is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center under no bond.

Weaver said that Moody buried Drexel, who was already dead, on April 26, 2009.

Moody was considered a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance in 2012 but was never arrested in the case. He has been in the Georgetown County Detention Center since May 4 on an obstruction of justice charge.

MORE | Aiken police arrest 2nd suspect in Crosland Park slaying

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told WMBF News that Moody turned himself in. He added that the search for Drexel’s remains took three days with it starting on May 4 and ending on May 7. He said that her body was four feet in the ground.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway was able to identify Drexel through dental records on May 11. The State Law Enforcement Division also performed DNA analysis and confirmed it was Drexel.

