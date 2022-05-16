Submit Photos/Videos
Vehicle catches fire off I-20 eastbound

By Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters are responding to a vehicle fire in Aiken County.

The vehicle is near mile marker 11 on the eastbound side of Interstate 20. That’s just before the Bettis Academy Road exit.

No roads are blocked at this time, but motorists should use caution in the area.

We are reaching out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for any information about the driver or if any injuries are reported.

