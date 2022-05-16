Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Tide shifts away from voting by mail in Georgia, elsewhere

By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Ten of millions of people in the United States opted for mail ballots during the pandemic election of 2020. This year, voters in the early primary states are returning in droves to in-person voting.

In Georgia, about 85,000 voters have requested mail ballots for the May 24 primary. That’s a dramatic decrease from the nearly 1 million who cast mail ballots in the state’s 2020 primary at the height of the pandemic. Early in-person voting in the state is shattering records.

The trend away from mailed ballots is seen in Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia, which also have held early primaries.

Through Sunday in Georgia, more than 380,000 people have voted early — a 217% increase from the same point in the early voting period in the 2018 primary election and a 155% increase from the same point in the early voting period in the 2020 primary election.

Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly three times the number on the first day of primary voting in 2018 and double that of 2020, and has continued on that path since.

“The record early voting turnout is a testament to the security of the voting system and the hard work of our county election officials,” said Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger.

Statewide numbers

  • Early in-person: 383,586
  • Absentee: 32,972
  • Republican: 237,031
  • Democrat: 176,592
  • Nonpartisan: 2,935

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car veers off road way and hits Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.
Two taken to hospital, dog missing after car drives into grooming business
Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight breaks out between spectator and athlete at local wrestling event
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Charles Sconyers and Lincoln Davitte
Guilty verdict on all counts in 2019 death of toddler

Latest News

Atlanta skyline
Atlanta will bid for 2024 Democratic nominating convention
House subcommittee hearing on Army quality of life.
Army launches investigation of Fort Gordon housing provider
FILE PHOTO
Gov. McMaster signs election reform bill
The South Carolina Senate meets at the State House in Columbia on May 12, 2022
S.C. legislative session ends, but lawmakers will need to return