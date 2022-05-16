Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Surveyors aim to find exact border of Saluda County

Saluda County Courthouse, S.C.
Saluda County Courthouse, S.C.(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina surveyors are ready to discuss their efforts to figure out exactly where the border between Lexington County and Saluda County lies.

The South Carolina Geodetic Survey is holding a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Batesburg-Leesville Town Hall.

The agency was asked in 2014 to make exact measurements of county borders which were initially surveyed a century ago or longer through less exact methods than today’s satellites and GPS.

The survey has already resolved county lines in several other parts of the state and took up determining the exact location of the state line between South Carolina and North Carolina about a decade ago.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car veers off road way and hits Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.
Two taken to hospital, dog missing after car drives into business
Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight breaks out between spectator and athlete at local wrestling event
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Charles Sconyers and Lincoln Davitte
Guilty verdict on all counts in 2019 death of toddler

Latest News

Federal Correctional Institution Edgefield
Edgefield prison guard won’t get jail in cigarette smuggling
Gas pump gas prices
Price surge leaves Georgia with some of the cheapest gas in U.S.
Puppy love at the 5th Street Marina
Precious pups tie the knot in 5th Street Marina ceremony
Early voting in Richmond County on May 2, 2022.
Tide shifts away from voting by mail in Georgia, elsewhere