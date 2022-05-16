Submit Photos/Videos
Sea turtles busy nesting on beaches in Georgia, South Carolina

By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Rare loggerhead sea turtles are busy digging nests and laying eggs on beaches in Georgia and South Carolina.

Wildlife officials in both states report finding dozens of nests since May 1, considered the unofficial start of the sea turtle nesting season.

So far, Georgia wildlife officials have reported more than 50 nests, with more than half found on federally protected Cumberland Island.

In South Carolina, at least 47 loggerhead nests have been spotted. Roughly one-fourth were found in the Edisto Beach area.

Amber Kuehn, director of Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island, said her group helps keep watch over the turtles.

Nesting in sand is only the first step of the process though.

The baby loggerheads’ journey to the ocean is challenging for many reasons, but she says there’s action you can take to help limit those hurdles.

“Everything is obvious if you pay attention and picking up trash, filling in holes, using the appropriate light at night would be greatly appreciated,” Kuehn said.

That proper lighting includes a few things, like using red lights on the beach at night and beach front properties going lights out from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Loggerhead sea turtles grow to weigh up to 375 pounds and are protected by federal law as a threatened species. They nest during the spring and summer months on beaches from North Carolina to Florida.

From reports by WTOC and The Associated Press

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

