Price surge leaves Georgia with some of the cheapest gas in U.S.

A new report on consumer spending shows inflation will be a problem for months to come. (CNN)
By Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Gas prices nationwide have gone up for the fourth straight week, but Georgia drivers can breathe easy that they’re paying less than most other drivers across the U.S.

As of Monday, there are only three states with a gas price average below $4 per gallon – Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma. Even so, those states’ averages all sit over $3.98 per gallon.

In Augusta, you might be paying a little more, with gas prices here above the state average.

The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon.

“While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge anytime soon,” De Haan said.

The states with the highest average gas prices are California ($5.95 per gallon), Hawaii ($5.27 per gallon), and Nevada ($5.15 per gallon).

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

