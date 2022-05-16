Submit Photos/Videos
Precious pups tie the knot in 5th Street Marina ceremony

By Brittany Foster
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Furry tails and wedding bells! Local dogs from Augusta were united in holy matrimony to help raise money for a good cause.

Zoey and Cissy have been living together for seven years, but on Saturday, they made it official in front of dozens of spectators.

”They just decided they wanted to formalize the relationship,” Owners Ken Kehr said.

Some may call it puppy love, but this canine connection was struck by Cupid.

“Well, they first met because Zoey was living with me and then I adopted Cissy. I brought Cissy home covered in fleas. We gave her a bath. We gave her flea medicine and that started life,” Kehr said.

And as far as a  honeymoon, the furry newlyweds are content with a walk in the park.

But there are more four-legged friends who could also use a little love. Organizers of the annual dog wedding event say its mission is to raise money to help people help animals.

Founder and Chair of Lorna Barrett and board member Meredith Gentry work with an organization called That’s What Friends Are For.

”Here in the CSRA, we have a lot of issues with homeless animals or animals who are not getting the vet care that they need. There’s a lot of abuse and neglect in our area,” Gentry said.

“It brought people together for a fun event and helped spread the word and help generate some donations for our cause,” Barrett said.

