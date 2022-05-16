Submit Photos/Videos
One person suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County

By Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting last week in Warrenville that left a man with a leg injury.

Lee W. Hudson, 19, and Alexis Mikell, 23, both of Warrenville, were booked into Aiken County jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 2:10 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Durden Street, according to deputies.

The victim said Hudson had came to the residence with several other people who were attempting to “jump” him, according to deputies. The victim said an argument took place, them Hudson returned later. The victim said Hudson opened the door to the residence and shot him in his right leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital, while Hudson fled in a vehicle driven by Mikell, according to deputies.

Both Hudson and Mikell were found in the 100 block of Carline Road and arrested, according to deputies.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

