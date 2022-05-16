One on One with Richard Rogers│ Burn Foundation of American supporting families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is no secret that Augusta is known for its medical district, especially the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital.

It is the largest burn center in the U.S. and the third-largest in the world.

Patients travel from all over the southeast just for treatment. Steven Chalker is the COO of the Burn Foundation of America, and he sat down one on one with Richard Rogers to talk about the center’s mission.

