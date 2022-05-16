Kim’s tie-breaking double helps Padres beat Braves 7-3 in 11

(AP) -Ha-Seong Kim had a run-scoring double to give San Diego the lead in a four-run 11th inning and the Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3.

Kim’s double to left field off Jackson Stephens drove in Jake Cronenworth, who opened the inning as the automatic runner on second.

Wil Myers added a two-run single to cap the scoring in the big inning.

Winning pitcher Nabil Crismatt had four strikeouts in two scoreless innings. Dansby Swanson’s two-run homer off Joe Musgrove gave the Braves a 3-0 lead in the fourth. The Padres won two of three games in the series.

