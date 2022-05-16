Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Indiana man kills 2, holds 2 at gunpoint during home burglary, troopers say

42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse
42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse(DeKalb County Sheriff's Department)
By Jonathan Shelley and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Troopers in Indiana have identified two people killed and two people arrested after an armed man confronted the four inside his home on Monday morning.

Indiana State Police tell WPTA that 36-year-old Rameica Lasharon Moore of Fort Wayne and 22-year-old Dylan Scott Morefield of Churubusco died in what investigators are calling a home burglary.

Multiple agencies responded to the home in DeKalb County to two suspected burglars being held at gunpoint. They also found the other two dead inside the home.

Troopers believe the homeowner, who was not identified, was confronted by four armed intruders and responded by producing his own weapon and firing.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse, both of Fort Wayne, on felony murder and burglary counts. Both are being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

People can be charged with murder in Indiana if a death occurs while they are committing a felony, even if they don’t directly take another life.

Troopers have not filed charges against the homeowner.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car veers off road way and hits Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.
Two taken to hospital, dog missing after car drives into business
Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight erupts between spectator, athlete at local wrestling event
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Charles Sconyers and Lincoln Davitte
Guilty verdict on all counts in 2019 death of toddler

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Baby formula maker Abbott reaches deal to restart factory tied to shortage
A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Russia faces diplomatic and battlefield setbacks on Ukraine
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Ex-neighbor: Suspect’s life unraveling before church attack
Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel and Australian model Miranda Kerr pose for photographers as she...
Miranda Kerr, Snapchat co-founder pay off student loans for college’s graduating class