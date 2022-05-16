Submit Photos/Videos
VIDEO: Investigators looking for vehicle of interest in deadly Orangeburg drive-by

A Teddybear and balloon at a church up the street from where Hunter was killed. WIS was told they've been put up in his memory.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOODFORD, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly drive-by shooting in Orangeburg County has new details emerging.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in connection with Friday’s drive-by shooting that left a child dead.

“We believe this vehicle may be connected with Friday’s shooting death of one of our children in the community,” the sheriff said. “His name was Winston. I want whoever shot him to know his name, know what you did.”

Ravenell said cameras in the area of the Woodford shooting captured the video.

The car was recorded within minutes of the shooting entering Highway 321 in Woodford.

WIS News 10 obtained documents from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) that show what responding deputies found and heard at the scene late Friday night.

Coroner identifies six-year-old victim in Orangeburg shooting

On Friday, May 13, 2022 the OCSO sent deputies in response to a 9-1-1 call at around 11:40 p.m. on McClane St. One of the people in the residence had called after gunfire had hit the residence.

Witnesses told investigators that six-year-old Winston Hunter had been playing after returning home from a family event. One of the people in the house heard the shots and yelled for everyone to get down. They realized Hunter had been hit and was on the couch.

Hunter was carried to a bedroom and 9-1-1 instructed the callers to apply CPR until EMS arrived.

Investigators found multiple shell casings on the road outside. Multiple bullet holes were also reported in the home.

Two vehicles were damaged in the gunfire, both of them belonged to Hunter’s mother according to the report.

A memorial is planned for Hunter on Wednesday, May 17, 2022 on McClain St. with balloons.

f anyone has any information on the vehicle or the incident, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

