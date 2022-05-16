IBM bringing cybersecurity center to South Carolina State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina State is among six historically Black universities in five Southern states to be getting cybersecurity centers aimed at training underrepresented communities.

In a news release, IBM said the other schools are Xavier University of Louisiana, the Southern University System in Louisiana, North Carolina A&T, Clark Atlanta and Morgan State universities.

IBM says it plans more than 20 of these centers at historically Black colleges and universities nationwide.

