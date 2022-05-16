Defendant booked into jail after conviction on toddler death

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now have our first post-conviction look at Charles Sconyers, the man found guilty of killing his girlfriend’s nearly 2-year-old son in Columbia County.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning released the jail booking photo of Sconyers, who was found guilty Friday on all counts in the May 2019 death of Lincoln DaVitte .

Sconyers was put in handcuffs immediately after this verdict was read Friday:

“We, the jury, find the defendant as to Count 1, malice murder, guilty. Count 2, felony murder based on aggravated assault, guilty. Count 3, felony murder based on cruelty to children in the first degree, guilty. Count 4, aggravated assault, guilty. Count 5, cruelty to children in the first degree, guilty.”

Jurors on Friday morning had begun considering several charges against the Augusta firefighter.

Sentencing immediately followed the verdict.

Sconyers will serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for malice murder charge, 20 years in confinement for aggravated assault, and 20 years in confinement for child cruelty. All of the sentences are concurrent.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.