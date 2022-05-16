Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Defendant booked into jail after conviction on toddler death

By William Rioux
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now have our first post-conviction look at Charles Sconyers, the man found guilty of killing his girlfriend’s nearly 2-year-old son in Columbia County.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning released the jail booking photo of Sconyers, who was found guilty Friday on all counts in the May 2019 death of Lincoln DaVitte.

Sconyers was put in handcuffs immediately after this verdict was read Friday:

“We, the jury, find the defendant as to Count 1, malice murder, guilty. Count 2, felony murder based on aggravated assault, guilty. Count 3, felony murder based on cruelty to children in the first degree, guilty. Count 4, aggravated assault, guilty. Count 5, cruelty to children in the first degree, guilty.”

Jurors on Friday morning had begun considering several charges against the Augusta firefighter.

Sentencing immediately followed the verdict.

Sconyers will serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for malice murder charge, 20 years in confinement for aggravated assault, and 20 years in confinement for child cruelty. All of the sentences are concurrent.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car veers off road way and hits Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.
Two taken to hospital, dog missing after car drives into grooming business
Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight breaks out between spectator and athlete at local wrestling event
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Charles Sconyers and Lincoln Davitte
Guilty verdict on all counts in 2019 death of toddler

Latest News

Puppy love at the 5th Street Marina
Precious pups tie the knot in 5th Street Marina ceremony
Early voting in Richmond County on May 2, 2022.
Tide shifts away from voting by mail in Georgia, elsewhere
Atlanta skyline
Atlanta will bid for 2024 Democratic nominating convention
Morning Mix
[FULL] Morning Mix - Good ole southern BBQ, National Mimosa Day and more!
Morning Mix
Celebrity Waiter Night in Aiken to benefit the Children's Place