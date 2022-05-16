Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia voters appeal decision on Rep. Greene’s eligibility

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene testified during a reelection eligibility hearing Friday.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A group of voters who challenged U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility to run for reelection say they have appealed the Georgia secretary of state’s decision that she can appear on the ballot.

The voters said she played a big role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was therefore ineligible for reelection.

Georgia Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot found that the voters hadn’t produced sufficient evidence to back their claims.

And Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger later affirmed that decision.

State law allows the voters to appeal Raffensperger’s decision in Fulton County Superior Court and they filed that appeal Monday.

