Fight breaks out between spectator and athlete at local wrestling event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta wrestling event Saturday evening.

Witnesses say the fight was between a wrestler and spectator, and that the crowd was ejected from the event thereafter. The above video appears to show the moments after the initial fight as people attempt to break things up.

The organization heading the event, IWE Pro-Wrestling, took to Facebook writing: “An unfortunate event happened at the show tonight which will be addressed by IWE personnel. We want to thank everyone for coming out tonight and apologize for any inconveniences that may have occurred.”

We have reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to see if a report has been filed. A representative with the department said they will be able to check for details Monday.

