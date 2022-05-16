Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Fight breaks out between spectator and athlete at local wrestling event

Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta wrestling event Saturday evening.
By Celeste Springer
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Editors note: News 12 has attempted to bleep out any obscenities in the above video. Due to the size of the crowd, there may be some words exchanged in the background that were not redacted. Viewer discretion is advised.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta wrestling event Saturday evening.

Witnesses say the fight was between a wrestler and spectator, and that the crowd was ejected from the event thereafter. The above video appears to show the moments after the initial fight as people attempt to break things up.

The organization heading the event, IWE Pro-Wrestling, took to Facebook writing: “An unfortunate event happened at the show tonight which will be addressed by IWE personnel. We want to thank everyone for coming out tonight and apologize for any inconveniences that may have occurred.”

We have reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to see if a report has been filed. A representative with the department said they will be able to check for details Monday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car veers off road way and hits Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.
Two taken to hospital, dog missing after car drives into grooming business
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Charles Sconyers and Lincoln Davitte
Guilty verdict on all counts in 2019 death of toddler
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Pet duck leads police to body of missing woman; granddaughter charged with murder

Latest News

Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight breaks out between spectator and athlete at local wrestling event
Car veers off road way and hits Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.
Two taken to hospital, dog missing after car drives into grooming business
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Collision in Orangeburg Co leaves one dead and multiple injured
Augusta Fire Department
Augusta crews battle grass fire off I-520