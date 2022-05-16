‘Feed the Fearless’ golf tournament held to support first responders

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local organization has been feeding first responders for five years but only recently got official nonprofit status.

‘Feed the Fearless’ has provided food to local heroes with long shifts. Some of those first responders had a chance to unwind with a golf tournament for a good cause.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart, everyone for being here. I’m just super super super excited,” said Katie Mode, founder, ‘Feed the Fearless’.

This turnout has Mode super excited.

“It’s unreal. I almost had to hold back tears when I was talking up before because it’s amazing,” she said.

More than 100 golfers supported the tournament she helped create. It benefits ‘Feeding the Fearless.’

“I’m the sister of a police officer, and so I just saw firsthand how very underappreciated they are in today’s world. I just wanted to do something to give back to them,” she said.

She started putting together food for law enforcement in her hometown of North Augusta.

“That way they don’t have to worry about going out and getting something. They don’t have to worry about stopping and interrupting their shift because honestly, they probably don’t have the time to do that anyway,” said Mode.

Over the last few years, it’s grown to other states, even other countries.

She’s excited to see people on the course for their first-ever tournament. Mode says all the money raised goes back to the organization. They plan to hold another tournament next year.

“It’s a dream come true. I really didn’t know what the turnout was gonna be, but having 27 teams is remarkable,” she said.

