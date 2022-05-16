Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

‘Feed the Fearless’ golf tournament held to support first responders

By Will Volk
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local organization has been feeding first responders for five years but only recently got official nonprofit status.

‘Feed the Fearless’ has provided food to local heroes with long shifts. Some of those first responders had a chance to unwind with a golf tournament for a good cause.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart, everyone for being here. I’m just super super super excited,” said Katie Mode, founder, ‘Feed the Fearless’.

This turnout has Mode super excited.

“It’s unreal. I almost had to hold back tears when I was talking up before because it’s amazing,” she said.

MORE | Local medical students target period poverty

More than 100 golfers supported the tournament she helped create. It benefits ‘Feeding the Fearless.’

“I’m the sister of a police officer, and so I just saw firsthand how very underappreciated they are in today’s world. I just wanted to do something to give back to them,” she said.

She started putting together food for law enforcement in her hometown of North Augusta.

“That way they don’t have to worry about going out and getting something. They don’t have to worry about stopping and interrupting their shift because honestly, they probably don’t have the time to do that anyway,” said Mode.

MORE | Two taken to hospital, dog missing after car drives into business

Over the last few years, it’s grown to other states, even other countries.

She’s excited to see people on the course for their first-ever tournament. Mode says all the money raised goes back to the organization. They plan to hold another tournament next year.

“It’s a dream come true. I really didn’t know what the turnout was gonna be, but having 27 teams is remarkable,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car veers off road way and hits Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.
Two taken to hospital, dog missing after car drives into business
Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight erupts between spectator, athlete at local wrestling event
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Charles Sconyers and Lincoln Davitte
Guilty verdict on all counts in 2019 death of toddler

Latest News

Early voters turn out in record setting numbers
What the Tech: App of the day- Six Pack in 30 Days
What the Tech| App of the day: 'Six Pack in 30 Days'
What the Tech| App of the day: 'Six Pack in 30 Days'
Feeding the Fearless golf tournament held
Feeding the Fearless golf tournament held