Execution remains on schedule for Tuesday in Georgia

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr.
By Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA - After a meeting to receive information for or against clemency for condemned inmate Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., the State Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied clemency in the case.

Presnell is scheduled to be executed at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

Presnell was convicted by a jury of four crimes committed in 1976 against two girls, ages 8 and 10.

He was convicted of kidnapping and murdering the younger child and kidnapping with bodily injury and raping the older child.

The jury imposed the death sentence.

The Superior Court of Cobb County issued the execution order for Presnell

His death sentence was overturned in 1992 but was reinstated in March 1999.

For his last meal, Presnell requested four hamburgers, four orders of French fries, two vanilla milkshakes, four sodas, an eight-piece bucket of chicken, potato salad and two pints of vanilla ice cream.

