Event planners, caterers see major post-pandemic boom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here in the River Region the hospitality industry is making a comeback, after more than two years in a pandemic that nearly crippled some businesses.

Local event organizers and planners are preparing for an influx in events this summer.

This comes after a tough couple of years for many event planners and caterers when many events were canceled, but things are picking back up, and business is booming.

Monique Freeman, an event designer and the owner of Freeman’s Treasured Events said she can see the light at the end of the tunnel. “It’s been a battle but I feel like we’re coming out it.”

Freeman has been an event planner for eight years and remembers all too well the way events operated before the pandemic.

“We really didn’t have a whole lot of issues pre-pandemic so there were things that we never thought about that could happen that actually did happen during that time,” she said.

And she says the last two years have presented many challenges.

“We had to cancel a lot of events, we found ourselves keep having to re-book and re-plan um weddings and events and keep moving dates,” said Freeman.

But now she’s hopeful as more people are making up for lost time and lost events.

“We’re starting to see those bookings now, so you may not have anything on your calendar you know for next month, and then by the end of this month, now you’re booked because people are trying to get back out there again.”

Event designers are not the only ones benefitting from this return. Kaitlyn Johnson, the event manager for A Family Affair Catering and Events, said they are getting booked quickly.

“Business has been booming, of course, people are trying to make up for the lost time you know with weddings and different events, but this month, this May is very busy,” she said.

The size of events really depends on the event itself, but some of them have gotten slightly smaller.

“We just had a large event this past week and it’s usually around 500 people, so I’m going to blame it around COVID it was only like 350 this time,” Johnson said.

For both event planners and caterers, it’s not the size of the event, but it’s the return of clients that counts.

“It’s just really inspiring to get back to what we know and what we’re used to,” Johnson said.

“I think a lot of us are just very excited and encouraged and happy that we are now back out there and able to produce these events that can all of our clients happy,” Freeman said.

While the business boom is a good thing, they have both faced challenges during and after the pandemic, like the supply chain and inflation, but Freeman said they all work together well to make it happen and keep their clients happy.

