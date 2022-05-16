Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Edgefield prison guard won’t get jail in cigarette smuggling

Federal Correctional Institution Edgefield
Federal Correctional Institution Edgefield(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors have agreed not to seek prison time for a guard charged with smuggling cigarettes into a federal prison in South Carolina as long as he pays back around $100,000.

Court documents say Phillip Orlando Coleman will plead guilty to one count of public official accepting a bribe. Prosecutors say Coleman smuggled cigarettes into the Edgefield Federal Correctional Institution for five months last year.

Court documents didn’t say how much Coleman was paid for the contraband cigarettes, but he will be ordered to give up more than $102,000 and two rifles under the plea agreement.

In exchange, prosecutors said they will not seek prison time.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car veers off road way and hits Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.
Two taken to hospital, dog missing after car drives into business
Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight breaks out between spectator and athlete at local wrestling event
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Charles Sconyers and Lincoln Davitte
Guilty verdict on all counts in 2019 death of toddler

Latest News

Saluda County Courthouse, S.C.
Surveyors aim to find exact border of Saluda County
Gas pump gas prices
Price surge leaves Georgia with some of the cheapest gas in U.S.
Puppy love at the 5th Street Marina
Precious pups tie the knot in 5th Street Marina ceremony
Early voting in Richmond County on May 2, 2022.
Tide shifts away from voting by mail in Georgia, elsewhere