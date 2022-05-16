Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Detroit Tigers fan falls 15 feet from crumbling footbridge

FILE - Baseball fans arrive outside Comerica Park before the start of the Tigers opening day...
FILE - Baseball fans arrive outside Comerica Park before the start of the Tigers opening day baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man walking on a footbridge to a Detroit Tigers game says he fell 15 feet to the ground when part of the concrete collapsed.

Ely Hydes said the incident occurred May 9, but the bridge still was open until The Detroit News reached out to the state Transportation Department on Sunday.

The Spruce Street pedestrian bridge is above the Lodge Freeway.

Hydes says he was walking to Comerica Park with a friend when “the bridge just collapsed under my feet.”

Hydes says he landed about six feet from traffic. He describes himself as a “giant walking bruise.”

Hydes says “crazy things” happen to him at baseball games. In 2019, he caught a home run hit by Albert Pujols, the slugger’s 2,000th career RBI.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car veers off road way and hits Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.
Two taken to hospital, dog missing after car drives into business
Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight breaks out between spectator and athlete at local wrestling event
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Charles Sconyers and Lincoln Davitte
Guilty verdict on all counts in 2019 death of toddler

Latest News

Bomb threat suspect makes personal appeal to federal judge
Sen. Ted Cruz argued a section of a 2002 law makes candidates think twice about lending money...
Supreme Court rules for Sen. Cruz in campaign finance case
A McDonald's sign is seen in Russia. The company said it is selling its Russian restaurants.
McDonald’s to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
One person suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County