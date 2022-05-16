Deputies respond to barricaded subject at Warrenville home

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies and the SWAT team responded to reports of a barricaded subject Monday morning.

Officials responded to a home on Daley Drive just before 11 a.m.

Captain Eric Abdullah with the sheriff’s office confirmed the subject inside the home had committed suicide.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.