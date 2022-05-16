Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Deputies respond to barricaded subject at Warrenville home

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies and the SWAT team responded to reports of a barricaded subject Monday morning.

Officials responded to a home on Daley Drive just before 11 a.m.

Captain Eric Abdullah with the sheriff’s office confirmed the subject inside the home had committed suicide.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car veers off road way and hits Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.
Two taken to hospital, dog missing after car drives into grooming business
Several videos are taking off on social media appearing to show an altercation at an Augusta...
Fight breaks out between spectator and athlete at local wrestling event
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Charles Sconyers and Lincoln Davitte
Guilty verdict on all counts in 2019 death of toddler

Latest News

Oil industry leaders hope increasing U.S. production can reduce gas prices.
Rising prices leave Georgia with some of the cheapest gas in U.S.
Puppy love at the 5th Street Marina
Precious pups tie the knot in 5th Street Marina ceremony
Early voting in Richmond County on May 2, 2022.
Tide shifts away from voting by mail in Georgia, elsewhere
Atlanta skyline
Atlanta will bid for 2024 Democratic nominating convention
Morning Mix
[FULL] Morning Mix - Good ole southern BBQ, National Mimosa Day and more!