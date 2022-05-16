Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Hottest weather of the season on the way this week. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A weak cold front will move into Georgia-Carolina this evening giving us a chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon and into the night, but the front will stall and dissipate before passing through, so temperatures will be well above average for the upcoming week. The storm prediction center has placed the CSRA under a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather with that front, impacts should remain low, with a few stronger thunderstorms possible.

A dome of high pressure now bringing near-record warmth to the southern Plain States will move east and over our area by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, meaning we can look forward to the hottest weather of 2022 so far. High temperatures for the week ahead will start in the lower 90s today and Tuesday and reach into the middle to even upper 90s by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

