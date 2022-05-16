Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A weak cold front will move into Georgia-Carolina this evening giving us a chance for a few isolated showers, but the front will stall and dissipate before passing through, so temperatures will be well above average for the upcoming week. The storm prediction center has placed the CSRA under a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather with that front, mainly for the threat of strong wind and large hail to be possible with an isolated storm.

Skies will be clearing overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s by sunrise Tuesday. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Tuesday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Wednesday morning lows will drop to the mid to upper 50s. Winds will shift to a more southerly flow Wednesday through Friday bringing the hottest temperatures of the year. Wednesday afternoon highs will get to the mid and low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Hottest temperatures of the year expected this week! (WRDW)

Things only get hotter Thursday with near record highs possible in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s Thursday with mostly sunny skies during the day.

Highs will top out in the mid-90s again Friday with no rain in the forecast. Our pattern finally breaks this weekend with our next approaching cold front. We will likely see afternoon thunderstorms each day this weekend ahead of the front and then see temperatures drop by Monday of next week. Keep it here for updates during the week.

