Crash flips car, causes injuries on Peach Orchard at Windsor Spring

Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
By Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident caused injuries and left a car flipped over Monday afternoon at Peach Orchard and Windsor Spring roads.

The accident was reported at 2:13 p.m. at the busy intersection, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

A witness told news 12 the crash occurred on Peach Orchard.

At least one person was injured, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

