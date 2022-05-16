Crash flips car, causes injuries on Peach Orchard at Windsor Spring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident caused injuries and left a car flipped over Monday afternoon at Peach Orchard and Windsor Spring roads.

The accident was reported at 2:13 p.m. at the busy intersection, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

A witness told news 12 the crash occurred on Peach Orchard.

At least one person was injured, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

