Body found in residential house fire in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found inside a home that caught fire in Aiken County on Monday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., fire crews responded to the 100 block of Easy Street in Beech Island.

After the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Positive identification of the victim is under investigation and will be autopsied in Newberry on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

