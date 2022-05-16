AU athletic director announces retirement at end of June

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After leading Augusta University’s athletics program for 34 years, Athletic Director Clint Bryant says he’ll retire June 30.

Bryant ends his career this season with the Augusta volleyball team reaching the NCAA elite eight for the first time in school history and the men’s basketball team reaching the national championship game.

Other milestones have included numerous teams qualifying for NCAA Regional competition, AU men’s golf players winning back-to-back Division I NCAA National Championships in 2010 and 2011, and Broc Everett winning the men’s golf NCAA National Championship in 2018.

Bryant was named the Division II Athletic Director of the Year and selected to the NCAA’s Division II 40th anniversary team for his efforts.

“I am so thankful for the time I have spent at Augusta University,” said Bryant. “It has truly been an honor to see how the university has grown and for the opportunity to make an impact alongside our students, coaches, fans and community. I’m extremely proud of the academic successes and the number of student-athletes that have graduated over the years.”

AU will immediately begin a national search for Bryant’s replacement.

“We are incredibly grateful for Clint’s leadership and dedication to Augusta University,” said AU President Brooks A. Keel, PhD. “He has led gracefully through change and has always made the students his priority. His positive impact will be felt at Augusta University for many years to come.”

