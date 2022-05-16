Submit Photos/Videos
Atlanta will bid for 2024 Democratic nominating convention

Atlanta skyline
Atlanta skyline(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta is submitting a formal bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Mayor Andre Dickens made the announcement Friday to Democrats holding their annual state party dinner in the city.

MORE | Tide shifts away from voting by mail in Georgia, elsewhere

It could be another step toward the center of American politics for Georgia. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s bid for reelection and Democrat Stacey Abrams’ second run for governor are already among the top races of 2022.

Atlanta has hosted only one previous party convention. Democrats met in the city in 1988 to nominate Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis for president.

Democrats are deciding among eight cities.

Republicans are choosing between Milwaukee and Nashville for their 2024 gathering.

