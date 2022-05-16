Aiken police arrest 2nd suspect in Crosland Park slaying

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken police have made an arrest in connection with an August slaying in the Crosland Park neighborhood.

The late-night Aug. 18 shooting claimed the life of 31-year-old Earnest S. Croft in the 1300 block of Aldrich Street.

Dontell Harling, then 19, of Edgefield, was arrested and charged soon after the shooting happened.

Over the weekend, the Aiken Department of Public Safety arrested another man who’d been sought in connection with the slaying.

Antonio Jerome Wise, of Aiken, was arrested Sunday and is being held in Aiken County jail on suspicion of murder and possession of a weapon during a crime.

Officers found Croft who had suffered a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were performed by responding officers and Aiken County emergency medical crews, but Croft was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

Harling was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest records. He is currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

Soon after the shooting, Aiken authorities said they believed a third suspect was involved, but that person had not been identified.

Previous problems in the neighborhood

Aldrich Street is no stranger to shootings, some causing injuries and others fatal.

Most recently, someone went on a shooting rampage through the neighborhood May 3, firing shots that struck home but injured no one at 676 Aldrich St. and 1316 Aldrich St. But that same night, driver Charles L. Bradley, 49, of Aiken was shot dead in a car at Hampton Avenue at Assembly Street .

And in June 2020, a shooting in the 600 block of Aldrich Street claimed the life of Devin Williams of Alderman Street in Aiken .

