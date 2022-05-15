Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

VIDEO: Unresponsive baby saved by SWAT officer performing CPR

An Atlanta Police Department SWAT officer helped save a baby's life while performing CPR. (Source: Atlanta Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - A SWAT officer in Atlanta recently saved a 4-month-old infant’s life, and it was all caught on video.

Bodycam video from the Atlanta Police Department captured the life-saving moment as Officer Robert Oden began chest compressions and leaned in several times to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

The officer performed CPR on the infant for about a minute and a half, successfully gaining a pulse by the time emergency crews arrived.

Authorities said the child was rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

No immediate word was given on what caused the child to become unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Sconyers and Lincoln Davitte
Guilty verdict on all counts in 2019 death of toddler
Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
charles sconyers
Suspect takes stand in Columbia County toddler murder trial
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Hit-and-run crash injures 3 pedestrians on Gordon Highway
Murder trial for the man accused of killing Columbia County toddler.
Murder trial starts in slaying of Columbia County toddler

Latest News

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrate after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song...
Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision amid war
Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Collision in Orangeburg Co leaves one dead and three injured
Gov. Hochul speaks on the deadly supermarket shooting in Buffalo.
Gov. Hochul: "It strikes us in our very hearts to know that there's such evil that lurks out there."