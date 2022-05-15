Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Two taken to hospital, dog missing after car drives into groomers on Washington Road

Early this morning, a car drove into Woof Gang Bakery and Groomers, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says.
Car veers off road way and hits Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.
Car veers off road way and hits Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.(WRDW)
By Sloane O'Cone
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early this morning, around 7:40, a car drove into Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities say a 25 week pregnant woman was struck and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Car veers off roadway into Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.
Car veers off roadway into Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming on Washington Road.(WRDW)

An employee’s dog ran away after the incident, her name is Cinna, employees are asking you to keep an eye out for her. The employees say she is wearing a pink harness and leash.

Cinna ran away after a car struck Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming.
Cinna ran away after a car struck Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming.(WRDW)

We hope everyone is having a good morning! We did have an incident this morning and unfortunately will be temporarily...

Posted by Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Augusta on Sunday, May 15, 2022

The Sheriff’s Office says, the driver was traveling east bound and veered off the road way, they struck a wall and then continued and ran into Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming. Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs are a factor.

The business says they’ll be closed until further notice.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week
Charles Sconyers and Lincoln Davitte
Guilty verdict on all counts in 2019 death of toddler
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Pet duck leads police to body of missing woman; granddaughter charged with murder
Murder trial for the man accused of killing Columbia County toddler.
Murder trial starts in slaying of Columbia County toddler

Latest News

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Collision in Orangeburg Co leaves one dead and two injured
Augusta Fire Department
Augusta crews working grass fire off I-520
Orangeburg investigators knocking on doors after fatal shooting of six-year-old child
Orangeburg Co investigating a deadly shooting of a six-year-old
5th Street Bridge
Summit to encourage environmental jobs and recreation in Augusta